All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Final Place The Aim For Kingdom

Kerry will today look to claim a place in the Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Final.
They face off with Kildare from 4 o’clock in a game which is live on Radio Kerry.
The match is on at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.
Kerry team
1 (GK) Brian Lonergan Ballymacelligott
2 David Naughton Dr. Crokes
3 Stefan Okunbor Na Gaeil
4 Micheál Reidy Ballymacelligott
5 Mike Breen Beaufort
6 Graham O’Sullivan Piarsaigh na Dromoda
7 Daniel O Brien Glenflesk
8 Mark Ryan Rathmore
9 Diarmuid O’Connor Na Gaeil
10 Fiachra Clifford Laune Rangers
11 Eddie Horan Scartaglen
12 Dara Moynihan Spa, Killarney
13 Donal O’Sullivan Kilgarvan CAPTAIN
14 Bryan Sweeney Listowel Emmets
15 David Shaw Dr. Crokes
16 (GK) Deividas Uosis Dingle
17 Cormac Linnane Beale
18 Brian Friel Rathmore
19 Cian Gammell Killarney Legion
20 Sean O’Leary Kilcummin
21 Micheál Foley Ballydonoghue
22 Patrick Warren Gneeveguilla
23 Michael Potts Dr Crokes
24 Ciarán Kennedy Beaufort
25 Kieran Dwyer St Pat’s, Blennerville
The other U20 semi-final is also at 4 today, between Mayo and Derry.