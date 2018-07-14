All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Final Place The Aim For Kingdom

Kerry will today look to claim a place in the Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Final.

They face off with Kildare from 4 o’clock in a game which is live on Radio Kerry.

The match is on at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.





Kerry team

1 (GK) Brian Lonergan Ballymacelligott

2 David Naughton Dr. Crokes

3 Stefan Okunbor Na Gaeil

4 Micheál Reidy Ballymacelligott

5 Mike Breen Beaufort

6 Graham O’Sullivan Piarsaigh na Dromoda

7 Daniel O Brien Glenflesk

8 Mark Ryan Rathmore

9 Diarmuid O’Connor Na Gaeil

10 Fiachra Clifford Laune Rangers

11 Eddie Horan Scartaglen

12 Dara Moynihan Spa, Killarney

13 Donal O’Sullivan Kilgarvan CAPTAIN

14 Bryan Sweeney Listowel Emmets

15 David Shaw Dr. Crokes

16 (GK) Deividas Uosis Dingle

17 Cormac Linnane Beale

18 Brian Friel Rathmore

19 Cian Gammell Killarney Legion

20 Sean O’Leary Kilcummin

21 Micheál Foley Ballydonoghue

22 Patrick Warren Gneeveguilla

23 Michael Potts Dr Crokes

24 Ciarán Kennedy Beaufort

25 Kieran Dwyer St Pat’s, Blennerville

The other U20 semi-final is also at 4 today, between Mayo and Derry.