All-Ireland Title For Kerry Basketball Side

The 1st year girls from Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore have made history in UL, winning the school’s first ever Girls “A” basketball title, the All Ireland Minor League.

It has been 29 years since the school won a girls basketball title and in the intervening years they have contested 5 All-Ireland finals without success.

On Saturday they had pool wins against Loreto Foxrock, Colaiste na Sceilge and Calasanctius Galway.

On Sunday they went on to beat Mercy Ballymahon Longford and Loreto Letterkenny to book a place in the final against their South West Final opponents Castleisland Community College.

In a hard fought battle SPSL secured the win on a scoreline of 21-15.