Ireland Team v Scotland

Joe Schmidt has named his side for Ireland’s Six Nations opener with Scotland.

Iain Henderson gets the nod in the second row ahead of Donnacha Ryan, who is excluded from the matchday 23.

The Ulster lock forms a second row partnership with Devin Toner.

Jack McGrath, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong make up the front row.

And in the back row, Sean O’Brien is fit to start alongside CJ Stander and Jamie Heaslip.

Andrew Trimble misses out, with Simon Zebo and Keith Earls manning the wings, and Tommy Bowe providing back-up from the bench.

Rob Kearney starts at full-back, with his Leinster team-mates Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw continuing their centre partnership.

As expected, Paddy Jackson starts at out-half, with Conor Murray at scrum-half.

Kerry’s Ultan Dillane is on the bench while Ian Keatley provides cover for Jackson.

15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 72 caps

14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 54 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 3 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 24 caps

11. Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster) 28 caps

10. Paddy Jackson (Dungannon/Ulster) 19 caps

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 53 caps

1. Jack McGrath (St. Mary’s/Leinster) 36 caps

2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 100 caps captain

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 11 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 28 caps

5. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 42 caps

6. CJ Stander (Munster) 10 caps

7. Sean O’Brien (UCD/Leinster) 44 caps

8. Jamie Heaslip (Dublin University/Leinster) 91 caps vc

Replacements

16. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster)*

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 62 caps

18. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 1 cap

19. Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 8 caps

20. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps

21. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 9 caps

22. Ian Keatley (Young Munster/Munster) 4 caps

23. Tommy Bowe (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) 67 caps

102-cap hooker Ross Ford’s replaced by Fraser Brown for Scotland.

That’s one of three changes head coach Vern Cotter’s made for Saturday’s game at Murrayfield compared with the side that beat Georgia in November.

Josh Strauss replaces Glasgow team-mate Rob Harley in the back row, with centre Huw Jones in for Mark Bennett.