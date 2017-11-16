RUGBY

There’s a first cap for centre Chris Farrell in an Ireland side that shows 13 changes for Saturday’s test with Fiji at the Aviva.

Only Devin Toner, and Andrew Conway – who switches to full-back – are retained from the side that started last week’s defeat of the Springboks.

The centre partnership of Farrell and Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey have just a cap between them, but are a more imposing midfield unit than Schmidt is used to fielding.

Ireland team to face Fiji

15. Andrew Conway (Munster)

14. Darren Sweetnam (Munster)

13. Chris Farrell (Munster)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

11. Dave Kearney (Leinster)

10. Joey Carbery (Leinster)

9. Kieran Marmion (Connacht)

1. Jack McGrath (Leinster)

2. Rob Herring (Ulster)

3. Andrew Porter (Leinster)

4. Ultan Dillane (Connacht)

5. Devin Toner (Leinster)

6. Rhys Ruddock (Leinster) (Captain)

7. Jordi Murphy (Leinster)

8. Jack Conan (Leinster)

Replacemants:

James Tracy (Leinster)

Cian Healy (Leinster)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster)

CJ Stander (Munster)

Luke McGrath (Leinster)

Ian Keatley (Munster)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster)