Ireland-South MEP votes to make driver assistance compulsory in new cars

An Ireland-South MEP has voted to make driver assistance compulsory in new cars.

MEP Deirdre Clune, who is a member of the EU Transport Committee, joined other MEPs in the European Parliament in voting ensure all new cars sold in Europe will be fitted with a range of life-saving technologies.

During the debate, MEP Clune expressed her concern at figures from An Garda Siochana, which show they are catching over 1000 people every month for not wearing a seat belt.

She says new technologies have helped to curb road deaths in recent years, and any technology that improves road safety should be used as standard.

EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc supports the new measures, and says she will be bringing forward a roads package in early 2018 to implement the changes.