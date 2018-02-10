Ireland-South MEP stresses importance of protecting investments made in conventional biofuels

An Ireland-South MEP has stressed the importance of protecting investments made in conventional biofuels.

MEP Sean Kelly says the current renewable energy directive and the long debates on Indirect Land Use Change have caused endless uncertainty for investors.

The Fine Gael MEP says replacing the transport fleet with electric vehicles will bring significant expense for the taxpayer, and we need to have biofuels in our fuel mix.

The Kilcummin native adds biofuels bring significant opportunities for farmers and, with a biofuels policy beyond 2020, we can incentivise the uptake of sustainable European biofuels.