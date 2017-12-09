Ireland-South MEP says rate of youth unemployment unacceptably high

An Ireland-South MEP says the rate of youth unemployment is unacceptably high.

MEP Deirdre Clune claims 14% of young people in Ireland are currently unemployed, with young men more likely than women to be unemployed.

She says youth unemployment in parts of Germany stands at 4%, which is among the lowest across Europe.

MEP Clune believes all future EU funds designated for youth unemployment should be focused on developing world class models of vocational education.

The Ireland-South representative adds young people are choosing academic education over vocational training, and this remains a big issue for Ireland.