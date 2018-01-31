An Ireland-South MEP says we must continue to prepare for Brexit.

Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada believes the UK will continue to secede from the EU, despite a number of studies suggesting the UK will be in a worse position after Brexit.

UK Justice Minister Phillip Lee said yesterday the British government should stop Brexit if it’ll damage the country.

Ms Ní Riada says the UK government doesn’t appear to have a clear vision of the economic impacts of leaving the European Union.

MEP Liadh Ní Riada will launch a Brexit document, outlining the potential impacts of Britain’s departure from the EU on Kerry.

This will take place in the Rose Hotel, Tralee on Friday at 11:30am.