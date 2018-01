Industries and manufacturers must take responsibility when it comes to producing and packaging goods with plastic.

That’s the recommendation from Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune, who was speaking in the European Parliament, where MEPs have been discussing a new EU strategy to reduce and recycle plastic waste.

Last week, the European Commission published new plans to make all plastic packaging on the EU market recyclable by 2030.

Ireland-South MEP Deirdre Clune says we all have a part to play.