Ireland South MEP says Common Fisheries Policy needs to negotiated early in Brexit talks

An Ireland South MEP says the Common Fisheries Policy needs to negotiated early in the Brexit talks.

Líadh Ni Ríada says Ireland could possibly be supplying 33% of European waters post-Brexit, and the Common Fisheries Policy is the most integrated policy in the EU due to shared waters.

The Sinn Féin MEP says issues around fish quotas have to be sorted sooner rather than later due to the complexities involved.

MEP Ní Ríada spoke to EU Chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, on a range of topics; however, she feels the Common Fisheries Policy is not getting the attention it deserves.

Meanwhile, it’s understood the UK’s close to agreeing a deal on the Brexit divorce bill.

A final figure’s being put somewhere between 45 and 56 billion euro.