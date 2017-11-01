An Ireland-South MEP says Brexit negatively impacted Ireland’s Rugby World Cup bid.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly believes uncertainty surrounding Brexit and its potentially negative impact may be to blame for Ireland’s diminished chances of hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

He says, as the application was an all-island bid, indecision around border controls post-Brexit may have impinged on Ireland’s proposal.

The former GAA president says the reasons listed by the adjudicating panel surprised him, including all three bids being ranked the same in terms of security.

The Kilcummin native adds the bidding process came at the worst possible time.