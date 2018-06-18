Ireland South MEP could face challenge at Fianna Fáil Cork North Central AGM

Brian Crowley’s position could be challenged this evening.

The Irish Examiner is reporting that Jason Fitzgerald – a former Renua candidate – may launch a bid for the veteran Fianna Fáil MEP’s role this evening at the Cork North Central AGM.

Brian Crowley, who topped the poll in the Ireland South constituency in the 2014 European Elections, has been unable to attend the European Parliament for the past four years due to ill health.





Substitute and party colleague Kieran Hartley has previously called for the MEP to clarify his position.

Kerry TD John Brassil said Mr Crowley will provide a full statement once he receives clearance from his doctors.