Ireland South Fianna Fáil MEP to issue statement once clearance received from medical team

Ireland South MEP Brian Crowley will provide a full statement once he receives clearance from his doctors.

That’s according to Kerry TD John Brassil, responding to an editorial in today’s Irish Examiner calling on the Fianna Fáil MEP to resign from his position, following a prolonged absence.

Brian Crowley, who topped the poll in the Ireland South constituency in the 2014 European Elections, has been unable to attend the European Parliament for the past four years due to ill health.





Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil said his party colleague is an extremely effective MEP who is doing his best to recover.

He said Brian Crowley will be able to provide a statement himself once he receives the go-ahead from his medical team: