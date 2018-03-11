Ireland Are Six Nations Champions

Ireland were crowned Six Nations champions last night, with a game to spare.

Joe Schmidt’s side beat Scotland 28-8 at the Aviva Stadium yesterday.

That result, coupled with England’s 22-16 defeat away to France, means Ireland win the tournament for the third time in five years.

They now go to England next weekend, seeking a third ever Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, Wales welcome Italy to Cardiff this afternoon, with kick off at 3pm.

Ireland’s Women face Scotland this afternoon in their final home game of the Six Nations.

Kick off in Donnybrook is at 1pm.