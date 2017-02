Joe Schmidt will name his Irish side to face Italy at lunchtime today for their Six Nations tie on Saturday.

Andrew Trimble and Donnacha Ryan are in contention to regain their place in the team after returning to full training this week after their respective injuries.

It’s believed Peter O’Mahony and Jonathan Sexton are less likely to be involved.

Former Ireland captain Keith Wood says the possible inclusion of Ryan would be a welcome boost to the side………….