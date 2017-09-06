Ireland needs to raise the profile and sexiness of tourism as an industry.

That’s according to the CEO of Shannon Group, Matthew Thomas who was speaking at the National Tourism conference in the Listowel Arms hotel today.

The conference aims to build on the Wild Atlantic Way development programme and maximise the regional benefits of the route.

Mr Thomas said that tourism is often treated as a second class industry and the WAW needs a Titanic style product like Belfast.

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation agreed that tourism doesn’t always get the recognition and support it deserves and reminded the audience that it is worth €8.6 billion to the Irish economy.

Fine Gael minister, Brendan Griffin, opened the conference this morning and advocated for increasing the regionality and seasonality of tourism.

He told delegates that the WAW should be embraced by visitors throughout the year, encouraging the use of the slogan, the wilder the better.

The dependency on tourism in Kerry was highlighted by CEO of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell.

She told the conference that 1 in 5 people employed in Kerry work in the tourism industry.

Ms. Murrell also said developing infrastructure is vital and as important as the tourism product itself.