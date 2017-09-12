All Ireland Minor Football Final ticket situation – September 12th, 2017

John O’Leary PRO of Kerry GAA speaks to Jerry O’Sullivan about tickets for the All Ireland Minor Football Final
Sinn Féin councillors walk out of council meeting in row over Palestinian flag
Two Sinn Féin councillors walked out of a meeting of Kerry County Council after a row centred on the flying of the Palestinian flag...
Gardaí appealing for information on whereabouts of man missing from Ballylongford/Asdee area since yesterday...
Gardaí are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of a man missing in north Kerry since yesterday morning. The man - said to be...
Complaint to European Commission about illegal wildfires in Kerry
The Irish Wildlife Trust has made a complaint to the European Commission about 21 illegal wildfires in Kerry. The organisation claims the Irish government is...
Trip to the Cottage – September 11th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_11_trip.mp3
EPA Drinking Water Quality – September 12th, 2017
Clíona Ní Eidhin on EPA Drinking Water Quality – Kerry is one of the worst affected counties http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_12_epa.mp3
Former school principal explains why voluntary contributions exist in Secondary schools – September 12th,...
Former school principal explains why voluntary contributions exist in Secondary schools http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_12_prin.mp3