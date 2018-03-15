Ireland Make One Change For Grand Slam Decider With England

Joe Schmidt has made just one change to the Ireland side that faces England in their Grand Slam decider on Saturday.

Iain Henderson is promoted from the bench to partner James Ryan in the second row, with Devin Toner dropping to the replacements.

Despite having their training loads managed this week, both Rob Kearney and Peter O’Mahony are cleared to start.

Eddie Jones has made seven-changes to his side from the defeat to France.

George Ford drops to the bench, with Owen Farrell moving from the centre to out-half.

Jonathan Joseph comes into the centre to partner ex-Leinster man Ben Te’o.

Scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth starts ahead of Danny Care

Captain Dylan Hartley returns at hooker, Kyle Sinckler’s in for Dan Cole, and George Kruis starts in the