Galway are the All Ireland hurling champions.

They’ve defeated Waterford 0-26 to 2-17 at Croke Park.

Oisin Langan has more http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ftoisin-1.mp3

Galway captain David Burke http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dvdburke.mp3

Galway’s Johnny Glynn http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/glynn.mp3

Timmy Sheehan feels Galway were worthy winners http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/timmy-3.mp3

Two goals from Jack Canning helped Galway to a 2-17 to 2-15 victory over Cork in the Electric Ireland minor hurling final.

That is the Tribesmen’s second success in three seasons.