Ireland Hand 6 Nations Debuts To Stockdale, Aki And Ryan

Ireland will give three players their Six Nations debuts in their competition opener against France on Saturday.

Joe Schmidt’s picked Ulster centre Jacob Stockdale, Connacht’s Bundee Aki and Leinster lock James Ryan in his starting fifteen for the match in Paris.

Josh van der Flier replaces the injured Sean O’Brien in the back row.

Ireland: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (capt), Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, John Ryan, Devin Toner, Dan Leavy, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Fergus McFadden.