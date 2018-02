The All-Ireland Final of Scor na Nog

The All-Ireland Finals of Scor na Nog are less than one week away and Kerry will be represented in 3 of the categories in Sligo next Saturday.

Set Dancing – Spa, East Kerry Board.

Erin Holland, Meghann Cronin, Siona Moynihan, Orlaith, Spillane, Liam Spillane, Gary O Sullivan, Cian O Sullivan, Eoghan Mulvaney.

Leiriu – Na Gaeil, Tralee/St. Brendans Board

Barry Sugrue, Dearbhala Quirke, Joshua, Roche, Liam Og Kingston, Emily Crowe, Isobel Crowe.

Aine O Sullivan, Aoife O Sullivan.

Quiz – Dr. Crokes, East Kerry Board.

Mark Cooper, Treasa O Sullivan, Cillian Hickey and Jamie Muldoon.

Jenny Sheehy, Na Gaeil Cultural Officer: http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Jenny.mp3

Triona Mangan, Spa dance teacher: http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/triona.mp3