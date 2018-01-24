Ireland Drawn With Denmark And Wales In UEFA Nations League

The Republic of Ireland will face some familiar foes in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

They have been placed in the same group as Denmark and Wales.

A 1-nil win in Cardiff in October saw Ireland pip the Welsh to a World Cup play off.

That though ended with a horrific 5-1 defeat to Denmark at the Aviva Stadium.

The new tournament is designed to replace international friendlies and offers another pathway to the finals of Euro 2020.

Northern Ireland are in the same group as Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina

England will play Spain and Croatia.

While Germany, France and Netherlands are all in the same Pool.