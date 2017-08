ROWING

The All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships take place in Donegal this weekend and Kerry Coastal Rowing will be represented in the biggest rowing championships in the country by the following clubs Workmen, Flesk Valley, Fossa, Templenoe, Sneem, Portmagee, Sive, Cromane, Callinafercy and Fenit.

Competition will be over three days starting tomorrow through to Sunday.

With the details, Mary B Teahan…………….