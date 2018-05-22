Ireland Call-Up For Kerry Rowers

Kerry’s Monika Dukarska has been chosen on the Senior Irish team for the 2018 season.

The Killorglin lady will compete at the World Cup Regatta in Serbia and throughout the international regatta campaign ahead.

She’s to row in the Women’s Double Scull in Serbia with Aileen Crowley.





That’s the first in a series of three World Cup events which take place ahead of the European and World Championships in August and September respectively.

Meanwhile, Ciara Moynihan and Ciara Browne of the Workman’s club in Killarney will represent Ireland at the Junior World Championships.

They’re the Women’s Double Scull for the event in the Czech Republic in August.

Also, Cork will host two prestigious international regattas in July; the Home International and the Coupe de la Jeunesse.