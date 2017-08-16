Ireland Announce Team For France Game

RUGBY

The Ireland women’s team to play France tomorrow shows four changes from the one that lined out against Australia in their opening World Cup game, and six from that that played Japan.

There’s a first start of the tournament for hooker Leah Lyons.

Sophie Spence and Kerry’s Ciara Griffin retain their places following the comeback against Japan.

Scrum-half Nicole Cronin keeps her place after that game.

While Hannah Tyrell reverts to full-back following the restoring of Eimear Considine and Jenny Murphy to the side.

Kerry’s Ciara O’ Connor, Ruth O’ Reilly and Louise Galvin are all part of the replacements:

Ireland need a win over the French if they’re to earn a place in the semi finals.