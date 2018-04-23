Ira Curtin née Mc Carthy, Woodford Manor, Killarney & formerly of Naughton’s Cross, Tournafulla, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Tuesday (April 24th) from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Removal at 8.30pm on Tuesday evening to the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 10.30am. Creamation afterwards in the Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Alzheimers Association of Ireland.