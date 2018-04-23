Ira Curtin née Mc Carthy, Woodford Manor, Killarney & formerly of Naughton’s Cross, Tournafulla, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Tuesday (April 24th) from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Removal at 8.30pm on Tuesday evening to the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 10.30am. Creamation afterwards in the Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Alzheimers Association of Ireland.
Latest News
Michael O’Connor, Coolclogher Drive, Loreto Road, Killarney & late of Glin, Co. Limerick.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Tuesday (April 24th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Tuesday evening to St....
Ira Curtin née Mc Carthy, Woodford Manor, Killarney & formerly of Naughton’s Cross, Tournafulla,...
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Tuesday (April 24th) from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Removal at 8.30pm on Tuesday evening to the...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Killarney Men's Club Competition Results Date: 22/04/2018 Format: Fourball betterball (Matchplay Qualifier (Top 32)) Course: Mahony's Point 1st David Cronin (16) & Padraig O’Sullivan (18) 46pts 2nd Kieran...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES The G-A-A insists it will not be taking a stance or commenting in any way on the upcoming referendum on the 8th...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Tuesday 24th April 2018 Denny Youth League Semi Final 6-00 St Brendans Park v Killorglin Afc, Venue Christy Leahy Park. Friday 27th April 2018...
Latest Sports
Kerry Golf News & Results
Killarney Men's Club Competition Results Date: 22/04/2018 Format: Fourball betterball (Matchplay Qualifier (Top 32)) Course: Mahony's Point 1st David Cronin (16) & Padraig O’Sullivan (18) 46pts 2nd Kieran...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES The G-A-A insists it will not be taking a stance or commenting in any way on the upcoming referendum on the 8th...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Tuesday 24th April 2018 Denny Youth League Semi Final 6-00 St Brendans Park v Killorglin Afc, Venue Christy Leahy Park. Friday 27th April 2018...