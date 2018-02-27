Investment in infrastructure needed to ensure growth of Kerry town

It’s claimed investment in infrastructure is needed to ensure a Kerry town continues to grow.

Chairperson of Killorglin Chamber Alliance, Ger Counihan, says figures from Census 2016, along with a survey conducted by the chamber alliance, reveal Killorglin has twice as many workers than residents.

Census 2016 figures reveal there are 2,038 workers in the Mid Kerry town, while just over 922 people reside in the town.

Chairperson of Killorglin Chamber Alliance, Ger Counihan, says Killorglin’s central location means it’s very accessible to workers in many parts of the county, and access routes into the town need to be improved.

He adds the chamber alliance works closely with Kerry County Council on parking issues, however, it all comes down to funding.