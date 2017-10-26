Investigations continuing into cause of Killarney fire

Investigations are continuing into the cause of a fire at Tricel in Killarney yesterday.

The fire broke out just after 12 noon in a contained area, where the mixing of materials took place.

Formerly known as Killarney Plastics, the plant is based in the IDA Industrial Estate in Tiernaboul.

CEO, Mike Stack says production at the facility has resumed, and all operations are up and running.

The area where the fire took place is being inspected, and investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing.