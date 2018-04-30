Investigation into use of garda uniform on St Patrick’s Day Castleisland float continues

Gardaí say an investigation is continuing into the use of a garda uniform which appeared on a St Patrick’s Day float in Castleisland.

An image of garda whistle blower, Sergeant Maurice McCabe, was placed on a mannequin wearing a garda hat and hi-vis jacket.

Under the Garda Síochána Act 2005, it’s an offence if a person, whether a garda or not, has an article of garda uniform or equipment supplied to an officer – and the person can’t satisfactorily account for having it.

The man who created the float says the hat and hi-vis jacket were part of garda uniform but won’t comment on where he got them from.