Investigation launched following death of neglected horse near Kerry beach

Gardai and the Kerry Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are seeking the public’s help following the death of a severely neglected horse close to Tralee.

The mare, which was estimated to be around 12 years old, was found at Derrymore Strand car park this morning with injuries and in an emaciated state.

An investigation into the case is ongoing and among the lines of enquiry is that the horse could have been brought to the area and dumped.

Anyone with information can contact Tralee Gardai (066) 7102300 or the KSPCA (066) 712 8588 in confidence.

Kerrie Ryan from the KSPCA says the chestnut mare hadn’t been properly looked after for some time: