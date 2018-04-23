Investigation launched into cause of fire in Kenmare church

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire at a church in Kenmare.

Around 9 o’clock this morning the alarm was raised at Holy Cross Church.

Two units of the fire brigade from Kenmare and Sneem attended the scene and brought the fire under control.

Fire crews are now ventilating the church before an assessment of the extent of the damage is made.

No-one was injured in the fire, which is believed to have started in the choir area of the church.

Local Fine Gael Kerry County Councillor Patrick Connor Scarteen says there has been smoke damage to the building: