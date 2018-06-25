Investigation launched into alleged serious assault on woman in north Kerry

Gardaí are investigating an alleged serious assault on a woman in her thirties at a house in North Kerry.

On Sunday evening, Gardai attended University Hospital Kerry, a woman had been admitted earlier that day with injuries.

A man in his mid-20s was later arrested by Gardaí in relation to an alleged assault.





The man was detained for questioning under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Following the stillbirth of a baby the local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist were notified.

A post-mortem is expected to take place on Wednesday.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation into this matter.