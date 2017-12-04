Radio Kerry News has learnt that the gardaí and the Road Safety Authority are investigating the allegations that someone is purporting to be a qualified driving instructor operating in the Kerry area.
Kerry public urged to be vigilant following alleged incidents of professional begging
The Kerry public has been urged to be vigilant in light of alleged incidents of professional begging in the run-up to Christmas. Members of the...
Kenmare residents urged to check oil tanks following incidents of theft
Gardaí are advising people to check their oil tanks following incidents of theft reported in Kenmare. Investigations have been underway following reports of a number...
Minister says opening of Deer Lodge shows how much mental health is valued
The opening of the Deer Lodge recovery unit in Killarney shows how much mental health is valued. That's according to Minister of State at the...
Saturday Supplement – December 2nd, 2017
Joe McGill visits the Killorglin Archives Society and a wonderful exhibition on the town of Caherciveen http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_12_02_ss.mp3
Late Night Buses: Will They Help Solve Rural Isolation? – December 4th, 2017
Fine Gael is proposing the year-long pilot scheme, which would see the addition of later departure times on 38 existing routes in 15 counties,...
Investigation into Alleged Bogus Driving Instructor – December 4th, 2017
