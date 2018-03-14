Investigation into alleged assault of a garda in Listowel

An investigation’s taking place into the alleged assault of a garda in Listowel.

The alleged assault is understood to be connected to a road traffic collision that occurred in Greenville on the outskirts of Listowel last Monday night.

At around 7.30pm, a car attempted to overtake two other cars, one of which was turning right.

All three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver of the car that was turning right was taken to University Hospital Kerry with minor injuries.

The Garda Press Office says there are also details regarding an alleged assault on a garda but would make no further comment.