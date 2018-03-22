Introduction of mandatory pension scheme enrollment for employees – March 22nd, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Mandatory pensions are to be introduced in a radical new scheme. From 2022, a new State pension system will come into place based on a total contributions approach where a person’s lifetime contribution will more closely match the benefit they receive. Employees, without private pensions, will be automatically enrolled in a pension scheme – those who do not want to partake will have to opt out. Economist Colm McCarthy told Jerry O’Sullivan he isn’t surprised this radical new scheme is being introduced.

