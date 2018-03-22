Introduction of mandatory pension scheme enrollment for employees – March 22nd, 2018

Mandatory pensions are to be introduced in a radical new scheme. From 2022, a new State pension system will come into place based on a total contributions approach where a person’s lifetime contribution will more closely match the benefit they receive. Employees, without private pensions, will be automatically enrolled in a pension scheme – those who do not want to partake will have to opt out. Economist Colm McCarthy told Jerry O’Sullivan he isn’t surprised this radical new scheme is being introduced.
€600,000 allocated for flood defence works in Kerry
€600,000 has been allocated for flood defence works in Kerry. The funding was announced today by Minister of State for the Office of Public Works...
Caravan Loan Scheme in Kerry receives no application in years
A loan scheme introduced to help travellers purchase homes in Kerry hasn’t received an application in years. Most local authorities are not lending to travellers...
Story of the Dingle Sturgeon inspires new play chosen for Edinburgh Festival
A story about a strange fish captured in Dingle more than 50 years, has inspired a new play to be produced at the prestigious...
Wind Energy – IWEA announces new measures and undertakings to be introduced – March...
The largest national wind energy association - IRISH WIND ENERGY ASSOCIATION - have announced a series of new measures and undertakings at its annual...
Caring for two elderly parents in the home in this day and age –...
Edel Codd, who cared for both her mother and father in the home, speaks to Jerry about what's it's like to care for two...