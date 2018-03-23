Introduction to astronomy course being hosted on Valentia Island

An introduction to astronomy course is being hosted by the Skellig Centre for Research and Innovation today.

It runs tomorrow as well, and aims to give participants a working knowledge of the night sky and equip them with some of the skills they need to become a star gazing guide.

Speakers include Prof. Paul Callanan of UCC, who served as chair of the Astronomy and Space Sciences Committee of the Royal Irish Academy, and played a central role in the restoration of the Crawford Observatory in UCC.