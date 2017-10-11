Lyndsay Fredman, CEO talks events being held for international Mental Hea;th Day as we look back on the 23 year history of south west counselling service in Killarney
New bus service to bring Kerry cancer patients to Limerick expected to start next...
It's hoped a new free bus service to transfer cancer patients from Kerry to Limerick will be up and running next year. That's according to...
Ferris says Fianna Fáil is accepting homelessness by backing Budget 2018
Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Ferris claims Fianna Fáil is accepting homelessness and waiting lists by backing Budget 2018. Kerry's policitical representatives gave their reaction to...
Chair of Kerry IFA calls for clarification as farmers caught off-guard following tripling of...
The tripling of commercial stamp duty in yesterday's budget, from 2% to 6%, has caught many farmers off guard. That's according to Chair of Kerry...
Fire Saftey Week
Fire saftey week: 'What can you do?' is this weeks theme. Deirdre spoke to Kerry's chief fire officer Michael Hession and deputy Tim Kelliher. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Fire_Saftey_Week.mp3
International mental health week
Lyndsay Fredman, CEO talks events being held for international Mental Hea;th Day as we look back on the 23 year history of south west...
Lack of timekeeping
A primary school teacher gets in touch about people who are always late bringing their kids to school. Well Matthew Green took the streets to...