Intermediate Club Football Championship Review

Group 2

St Mary’s 2-12 John Mitchel’s 1-14

Group 3

Glenflesk 3-15 Waterville Frank Caseys 0-4

With both teams getting a win in Rd 1 this was a pivotal game in the group. Waterville began the game well and led by 2 points to 1 after 10 minutes with Barry O Dwyer getting both points. That was as good as it got however as Glenflesk completely dominated the game from that point on and led by 8 points to 2 at half time with Darragh Roche the chief scoring threat with 4 points from play. HT:Glenflesk 0-08 Waterville 0-02.

The second half proved even more one sided and an early goal from Lee O Donoghue set the tone for the rest of the half. Ian Roche and Kieran Murphy added further goals to give Glenflesk a comfortable win.

Group 4

Spa Killarney 1-14 Currow 1-12