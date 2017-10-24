Interim report expected by end of October on Kerry day care centres for elderly

An interim report is expected by the end of this month on day care centres for the elderly in the Cork Kerry Community Healthcare area.

A working group has also been set up to explore and address the needs of clients and families of dementia suffers in the region.

A meeting to discuss the possibility of providing a day care centre in Killarney for people with dementia will take place tonight at 8 in the Killarney Heights Hotel.

The HSE says a review is being carried out of day care centres for the elderly in the Cork Kerry Community Healthcare area.

It aims to establish if they meet current needs, and will make recommendations on future provision; an interim report is expected by the end of October.

It’ll also include needs assessments for certain groups, including dementia sufferers.

The HSE was responding to a call from Cllr John Joe Culloty for the HSE to look at providing a day care centre in Killarney to cater for the growing numbers presenting with Alzheimer’s disease.

The HSE says there are 456 day care places a week in Killarney, Kilgarvan, and Rathmore.

They say Kilgarvan’s Rockmount Centre is a purpose-built facility which provides dementia friendly services to people of urban, as well as rural Killarney; clients can be collected from their homes.

St Joseph’s Day Care Centre in Rathmore also caters for mixed dependencies including older persons with Alzheimer’s.

Meanwhile Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has also set up a working group to explore and address the needs of clients and families of dementia suffers in Kerry and Cork.