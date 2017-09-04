Interagency task force launched to revitalise South Kerry Gaeltacht

A new national interagency taskforce was launched today to address the significant decline in the population of Gaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh in South Kerry and to revitalise the area in order to attract enterprise and investment.

The function of the Task Force is to develop a cross-sectoral action plan for the Gaeltacht area and the Iveragh Peninsula in general.

A report by Dr Brendan O’Keefe shows that since 1960 the population of the Iveragh Gaeltacht has declined by 40 percent.

Speaking at the launch Pat Spillane Ambassador for the action plan for rural development said that this area is a microcosm of what is happening in rural Ireland today.

Mr Spillane added that if successful this task force model could be rolled out nationally but that it needs to fully resourced:

The taskforce will be made up of Údaras Na Gaeltachta, Kerry County Council, and various agencies, and community groups, who are working to promote development in the area.

Chief Executive of Údaras Na Gaeltachta Michael Healy said that the taskforce will ensure that there is a coordinated approach to supporting development in the area and there will be a development officer employed specifically to focus on the action plan.

The task force was launched by Minister of State Brendan Griffin and he says he will fight to ensure that this action plan will be supported at government level.