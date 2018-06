LOCAL SOCCER

In one of the games of the season Inter Kenmare defeated Listowel Celtic 5-4 after extra time to win the 14 Girls Cup.

Player of the Match Chloe Cremin hit 4 for Inter with Amy Harrington also on target for the south Kerry side.

Melanie Higgins and Kelly Enright scored 2 each for Listowel Celtic.