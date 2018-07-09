Inter Kenmare Launched 5 A Side Tournament

The Inter Kenmare club has launched its annual 5 a side tournament, with Killarney Credit Union announced as main sponsor.

The competition, which will commence on Monday July 23rd in Kenmare, is open to senior men, ladies and underage boys and girls.

The entry fee for the competition for Senior Men and Ladies is €120 and U 8- U14 is €5 per player. Application forms are available from PF McCarthys Bar, Kenmare, Majella O Sullivan Auctioneer, Main Street, Daybreak, Main Street and all Killarney Credit Union branches. Fees and application forms can be returned to any of the venues listed.





Sean added “the draw for the competition will take place on Friday July 20th in PF McCarthys, we will be posting regular updates on our website www.interkenmarefc.com and on social media”.

The closing date for receipt of application forms and fees is Friday 20th July.