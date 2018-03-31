Inter County hurling

The Todd Nolan Inter County hurling tournament will take place today at Crotta and Abbeydorney. The Kerry U17s compete against U16 development squads from Limerick, Cork & Waterford. The semi-finals at noon will see Waterford play Kerry at Crotta while Limerick play Cork at Abbeydorney.

