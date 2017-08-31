Inter-agency task force for South Kerry Gaeltacht of Uíbh Ráthach to be launched

An inter-agency task force is to be launched for the Gaeltacht region of South Kerry.

The Inter-Agency Taskforce for the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht will be launched at Cable O’Leary’s in Baile an Sceilig at 11 o’clock on Monday morning (September 4th).

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is conducting the launch alongside Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

All-Ireland winning Kerry footballer, Templenoe’s Pat Spillane will attend the launch also in his capacity as an Ambassador for the Action Plan for Rural Development.

Kerry is home to two Gaeltacht regions; the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht of the south and the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht in West Kerry.