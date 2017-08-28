Insurance Fraudsters Could be Jailed for Perjury – August 28th, 2017

Personal finance editor with the Irish Independent, Charlie Weston, spoke to Jerry about his exclusive which revealed that the Department of Justice is looking at plans to strengthen the law which could lead to insurance fraudsters being jailed for perjury.
Bronze Age discoveries along Ballyvourney Macroom road
Archaeological investigations along the route of the N22 Ballyvourney/Macroom road Project have discovered 30 previously unknown ancient sites. Among the discoveries is a Bronze Age...
Kerry County Council not in a position to take over the role played by...
Kerry County Council is not in a position to take over the role played by voluntary groups in the county. Councillor Damien Quigg had called...
An Bord Pleanala refuses permission for three houses in Killarney
An Bord Pleanala has upheld a decision by Kerry County Council to refuse permission for three houses in Killarney. Adrian Hegarty and Timmy Joe Fleming...
John Bruton on Brexit, Daniel O’Connell & The North – August 25th, 2017
The former Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader, John Bruton, spoke to Jerry ahead of his address at the Daniel O’Connell Summer School in Cahersiveen. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/KT2.mp3
Remembering Séan O’Callaghan – August 25th, 2017
The Tralee man was one of the most controversial figures of the Troubles. He was hailed as a man who renounced his support for...