The Institute of Technology Tralee has honoured its students who won All Ireland medals this year at a function in the North Campus.

Awards were presented to Michael Potts, Donnchadh O Sullivan David Clifford and Chris O’Donoghue.

All four were part of the Kerry Minor Football Team who won the All Ireland Minor Football title.

Josh Adams also received an award at the event. He was part of the Limerick team that won the All Ireland U21 hurling title this year.