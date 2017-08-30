Installation of fibre broadband begins today in Portmagee and Caherciveen

The people of Portmagee and Caherciveen will soon have high speed fibre broadband, as work begin today on its installation.

The two areas are included in the rollout of eir’s fibre broadband network; Portmagee will have 240 premises with access to the service, and Caherciveen will have 420.

The rollout in south west Kerry is expected to be completed by the end of December at the latest, although some premises may be connected before that.

Today, almost 44,000 homes and businesses in Kerry can access open eir’s fibre network, and when this latest installation is complete, over 64,000 (64,562) will have access.