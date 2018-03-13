Killarney teenager due home for first time since life-changing accident last August

“If you can’t stand up, stand out”.

These are the words of Killarney teenager Ian O’Connell, who’s undergoing treatment at the National Rehabilitation Centre after sustaining a life changing injury last August.

The 16-year-old fell from his bike in Killarney National Park, sustaining damage to his neck and spine.

Since then, he’s been undergoing occupational therapy and physiotherapy at the rehabilitation centre in Dún Laoghaire.

This week, the young sportsman comes home to Killarney for the first time since his accident and will spend a few days with his family before returning to Dublin.

Ian’s paid tribute to Spa GAA club and the many who’ve supported him in his recovery, saying it motivates him.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on this morning’s Kerry Today, Ian says he’s determined not to let this injury define him: