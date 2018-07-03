Mary spoke to Richard Faulkner, technical field consultant with Rentokil, to tell us about the increase in insect infestations due to the heat wave.
175 new jobs described as part of next step in Fexco’s growth in Killorglin
Fexco is growing its Kerry workforce by 175 people. The positions were announced this morning at the company's headquarters in Killorglin. That's how today's job announcement...
No immediate danger of a water shortage in Listowel Municipal District
There is no immediate danger of a water shortage in the Listowel Municipal District, according to a spokesperson for Kerry County Council. Although the river...
HSA investigating water tank explosion in the Clash Industrial Estate
The Health and Safety Authority is investigating a water tank explosion in Tralee. Early on Saturday morning, a tank containing an estimated 1 million litres...
Insect Infestations
Mary spoke to Richard Faulkner, technical field consultant with Rentokil, to tell us about the increase in insect infestations due to the heat wave.
Bins at Beaches
Would not having bins at beaches result in a cleaner environment? Ita Hannon doesn't think so and spoke to Mary on the litter on...
Fr Tony Gaughan
Writer and historian Fr Tony Gaughan was presented with a special Arts award by the Kerry Association in Dublin last week. He spoke to...