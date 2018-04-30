Inquest hears Tralee woman died as a result of traumatic brain injury

A Tralee woman died due to a traumatic brain injury following a road traffic accident, an inquest has heard.

Coroner Helen Lucey suggested the cause of death after hearing evidence at the Coroner’s Court in Tralee.

60-year-old Geraldine Murphy was shopping in the Manor West carpark, Tralee, at approximately 6:30 on the 18th November 2014.

According to evidence produced in the Coroner’s Court, she was knocked down by a Volkswagen Passat.

The retired teacher was dressed in dark clothing at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, who conducted the post mortem, said death was caused by a traumatic brain injury and a hinge fracture across the base of the skull.

Bleeding of the brain membrane and a broken tibia and fibula was also reported by the Deputy State Pathologist.

She added the deceased women would have lost consciousness immediately and would not have suffered.

Coroner Helen Lucey suggested the Deputy State Pathologist’s cause of death and extended her sympathies to the family of Geraldine Murphy.